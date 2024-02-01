Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie"!
CNH Industrial: Case IH Presents Autonomous and Automated Solutions at IGW's Agricultural Engineering Innovation Forum

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Case IH, a brand of CNH, recently capitalized on the Agricultural Engineering Innovation Forum at this year's International Green Week in Berlin. At the Forum, CNH reinforced its role in resolving challenges in agriculture by assisting farmers in boosting productivity and profitability, whilst generating additional value and promoting resource conservation.

"Together with other well-known agritech businesses, we are seeking in-depth dialogue with consumers and decision-makers in politics and institutions at the Farm Experience in Hall 3.2 of International Green Week," says Marc-Peter Bormann, Managing Director of CNH Deutschland GmbH.

"Agricultural engineering plays a crucial role in promoting resource-efficient, productive, and profitable farming. However, the benefits of agritech extend beyond the agricultural sector, profoundly impacting society. We intend to spotlight this impact by providing concrete examples on this occasion."

Case IH showcased their technological prowess at the Forum by focusing on their tech that increases efficiency, uses smart sensors and artificial intelligence, and enhances digital connectedness. From their new baler automation system to the Farmall 75C, attending this event is a testament to CNH's commitment to sustainable products and innovation for the future of farming.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

