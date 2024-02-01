

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $156 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $167 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $3.40 billion from $3.57 billion last year.



DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $156 Mln. vs. $59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $3.40 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,350 - $3,390 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.05 Full year revenue guidance: $13,630 -$13,670 Mln



