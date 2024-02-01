WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United States Steel Corp. (X):
Earnings: -$80 million in Q4 vs. $174 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.36 in Q4 vs. $0.68 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $167 million or $0.67 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.26 per share Revenue: $4.14 billion in Q4 vs. $4.34 billion in the same period last year.
