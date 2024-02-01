

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $222.3 million or $2.03 per share, compared to $45.7 million or $0.42 per share last year.



Funds from operations for the quarter was $189.7 million or $1.72 per share, compared to $191.6 million or $1.74 per share last year. Core funds from operations for the quarter was $190.5 million or $1.73 per share, compared to $191.5 million or $1.74 per share last year.



Core adjusted funds from operations for the quarter was $158.6 million or $1.44 per share, compared to $162.4 million or $1.48 per share last year.



Property revenues for the quarter was $387.6 million, up from $375.9 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.39 per share and revenues of $387.32 million for the quarter.



Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects earnings per share of $0.74 to $0.78, FFO per share of $1.62 to $1.66 and Core FFO per share of $1.65 to $1.69.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken