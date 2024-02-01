

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday see Q4 numbers for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, producer prices were up 1.8 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year.



Australia also will release December figures for home loans; in November, loans were up 0.5 percent on month, while investment lending rose 1.9 percent.



Japan will see January data for monetary base, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 7.5 percent on year, easing from 7.9 percent in December.



South Korea will provide January numbers for consumer prices, with forecast suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 3.2 percent yearly increase in December.



