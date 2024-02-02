

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Brands (DECK) said that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Powers, has decided to retire effective August 1, 2024. Powers is expected to continue serving as a member of the Company's Board of Directors through the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Stefano Caroti, the Company's Chief Commercial Officer, will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective upon Powers' retirement. Deckers also expects Caroti will be nominated to serve as a member of the Board at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Caroti has more than 32 years of industry experience in general management, sales, retail, product, marketing, business strategy and brand management. He was appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Deckers in April 2023, after serving as the Company's President of Omni-Channel for nearly eight years and as Interim President of HOKA. Prior to joining Deckers, Caroti was the chief commercial officer and managing director at PUMA and held a number of senior executive positions at NIKE Inc. including vice president of EMEA commerce, vice president of EMEA footwear and general manager for Germany and Italy.



