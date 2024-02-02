TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 4.8 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 668.019 trillion yen.
That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 7.5 percent and down from 8.2 percent in December.
Banknotes in circulation fell 0.4 percent on year, while coins in circulation slumped 1.9 percent. Current account balances climbed 6.1 percent, including a 5.7 percent gain in reserve balances.
The adjusted monetary base tumbled 12.1 percent to 673.007 trillion yen.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX