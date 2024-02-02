

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK), a Japanese trading and investment company, on Friday registered a decline in net profit for the nine-month period, amidst a fall in revenue due to persisting weak global economic trend.



In addition, the company has revised up its annual earnings guidance.



For the nine-month period, Mitsui posted a net profit of 726.407 billion yen or 480.58 yen per share, lesser than 840.787 billion yen or 532.99 yen per share last year.



Pre-tax income was at 933.537 billion yen as versus last year's 1.064 trillion yen.



Selling, general, and administrative expenses were at 586.308 billion yen, compared with 511.716 billion yen in last year.



Other expense was at 23.612 billion yen as against last year's other income of 22.829 billion yen.



Revenue dropped to 9.998 trillion yen from previous year's 11.036 trillion yen.



Looking ahead, for the full-year, the company now expects to post net profit of 950 billion yen or 630.20 yen per basic share against its previous outlook of 940 billion yen or 622.39 yen per basic share.



For full year, Mitsui aims to pay a total dividend of 170 yen per share, up from last year's 140 yen per share.



