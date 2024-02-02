RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) announced on Friday that Nuvia, a unit of Vinci Construction, has bagged a six-year contract from Swedish energy company Vattenfall, to dismantle units 1 and 2 of the Ringhals nuclear power plant in Sweden.
Nuvia will remove, inspect, and sort over 30,000 tons of radioactive and other materials currently inside the reactor buildings.
The task will be carried out from 2025 to 2031 with the support of up to 400 staff members.
The company has clarified that Ringhals' reactors 3 and 4 will continue to supply about 12 percent of the country's electricity.
