

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) announced on Friday that Nuvia, a unit of Vinci Construction, has bagged a six-year contract from Swedish energy company Vattenfall, to dismantle units 1 and 2 of the Ringhals nuclear power plant in Sweden.



Nuvia will remove, inspect, and sort over 30,000 tons of radioactive and other materials currently inside the reactor buildings.



The task will be carried out from 2025 to 2031 with the support of up to 400 staff members.



The company has clarified that Ringhals' reactors 3 and 4 will continue to supply about 12 percent of the country's electricity.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken