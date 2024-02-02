

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded higher on Friday while the dollar and bond yields retreated ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls survey results due later in the day.



Meanwhile, France's industrial production growth more than doubled in December, data from the statistical office INSEE showed earlier in the day.



Industrial output grew 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, following November's 0.5 percent gain. The growth rate was forecast to ease to 0.2 percent amid sluggish activity in the wider euro area.



Similarly, growth in manufacturing output advanced to 1.2 percent from 0.2 percent a month ago.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,615 after declining 0.9 percent the previous day.



