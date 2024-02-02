

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omni-channel fashion retailer Macy's, Inc. (M) announced Friday that Tony Spring will serve as chief executive officer of the company, effective February 4. He was also named Chair-Elect.



As announced in March, Spring, aged 58, succeeds Jeff Gennette, who is retiring as chief executive officer after serving the company for 40 years.



Gennette will continue as chair of the board until the company's 2024 Annual Meeting, following which Spring will become the board chair.



Spring, executive vice president and Bloomingdale's chairman and chief executive officer, in March was appointed by the Macy's board as president and CEO-elect, and a member of the board.



As president and CEO-elect, he was leading Macy's' digital, customer, merchandising, and brand teams, and also overseeing Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken