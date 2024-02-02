

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fashion retailer, Superdry plc. (SDRY.L), Friday announced that its CEO Julian Dunkerton is in talks with potential investors to make the company private.



Earlier, Dunkerton had requested the company to start exploring the potential finance sources with the help of the Transaction Committee.



The Committee reported that the potential financing partners may offer cash for the entire issued and issued share capital of the company, excluding the shares owned by Dunkerton.



However, the company stated that the discussions were at a preliminary stage and no decisions had been made.



Currently, Superdry's stock is surging 109.47 percent, to 44.31 pounds over the previous close of 21.15 pounds on the London Stock Exchange.



