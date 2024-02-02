

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Friday after holding in positive territory right through the day's session.



The benchmark SMI, which moved between 11,231.49 and 11,300.86, ended with a gain of 25.77 points or 0.23% at 11,239.68.



UBS Group climbed 2.63%. ABB, Zurich Insurance Group and Logitech International ended higher by 1.1 to 1.3%.



Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re, Holcim and Lonza Group advanced 0.6 to 0.75%.



Kuehne & Nagel ended down 1.45%. Givaudan, Geberit and Novartis lost 0.8 to 1%. Sonova, Partners Group, Alcon and Sika ended nearly 0.5% down.



In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech soared more than 12%. Avolta gained about 2.15%. Flughafen Zurich, Baloise Holding and Georg Fischer gained 1.4 to 1.65%.



Adecco, Julius Baer, SIG Combibloc, Temeons Group and Helvetia posted moderate gains.



Straumann Holding and Tecan Group lost 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. Swatch Group and Galenica Sante both ended nearly 1.5% down.



Ems Chemie Holding, VAT Group, Clariant and ams OSRAM AG also ended weak.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken