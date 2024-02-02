

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL), Google has recently added an AI text-to-image generation feature named ImageFX in its Bard chatbot.



ImageFX is available on Google's AI Test Kitchen, an experimental platform that allows users to interact with Google's projects while they're still under development.



However, despite being in its early phase, ImageFX offers photorealism, seed control and accuracy. It offers the users the opportunity to finely tune the creative process by adjusting the initial noise configuration.



The latest image generation feature is powered by Image 2, which is a sophisticated AI model developed by Google's AI lab, DeepMind, to interpret and visualize textual prompts, boasting capabilities to produce diverse images and styles.



In order to prevent irresponsible use of the feature, the company stated that all the photos generated through ImageFX will be marked by SynthID, and will follow Google's AI principles and technical regulations.



At present, ImageFX will be available to the users of the U.S, Kenya, New Zealand, and Australia, only.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken