

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The trade surplus is pegged at A$10.51 billion, down from A$11.437 billion in November, when exports rose 1.7 percent on month and imports slumped 7.9 percent.



Singapore will provide December data for retail sales; in November, sales were up 0.5 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year.



Indonesia will release Q4 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.41 percent on quarter and 5.00 percent on year; that follows the 1.60 quarterly increase and the 4.94 percent yearly gain in Q3.



Thailand is scheduled to provide January numbers for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to sink 0.82 percent on year after falling 0.83 percent in December. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 0.57 percent, easing from 0.58 percent in the previous month.



Finally, several of the regional entities will see PMI results, including Australia (Judo Bank), Japan (Jibun Bank), Singapore (S&P Global), Hong Kong (S&P Global) and China (Caixin).



