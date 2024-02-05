Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Special Alert am Sonntag: Sind hier schon morgen 100% drin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8TU | ISIN: JP3688370000 | Ticker-Symbol: L3W
Berlin
07.01.22
20:00 Uhr
55,04 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.02.2024 | 07:06
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Global Ocean Network Launches New NVOCC Services in Singapore, Globally Unifying NX Group's International Ocean Freight Services

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter abbreviated as "NXGO"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., started NVOCC (*) services in Singapore on Monday, January 1, 2024.

*NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier):
A carrier that does not have its own means of transport such as ships or aircraft, but that takes on the responsibility of utilizing such means to transport cargo for unspecified shippers

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202401316022-O2-vih4m8uO

Image:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202401316022/_prw_PI1fl_12VtBuYX.png

NXGO began operations in Singapore in May 2022 to further strengthen the Nippon Express (hereinafter "NX") Group's international ocean freight forwarding business, and it has now launched new NVOCC services to achieve competitive prices through centralized purchasing that takes advantage of economies of scale of the entire NX Group's international ocean freight. The NX Group will develop its services globally under the unified brand name of "NX."

The NX Group will continue expanding its international ocean freight business centered on NXGO and providing high-quality services to its customers.

Profile of NXGO
- Company name: NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (abbreviation: NXGO)
- Location: 5C Toh Guan Road East, Singapore 608828
- URL: https://www.nipponexpress.com/nxgo/

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-global-ocean-network-launches-new-nvocc-services-in-singapore-globally-unifying-nx-groups-international-ocean-freight-services-302052791.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.