As part of its strategy to focus on profitable, cash-generative businesses, the boards of EML Payments and PFS Card Services Ireland Limited (PCSIL) have decided to wind down the PCSIL business. This removes a source of considerable cash burn and management distraction and leaves the group better positioned to support the Gifting and the Australian and UK General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) businesses. The strategic review is ongoing and management noted it had received several expressions of interest for Sentenial. FY24 guidance given in November is maintained despite the PCSIL liquidation. We have revised our forecasts to reflect the November trading update and the PCSIL liquidation, upgrading our underlying EBITDA forecasts by 14.9% in FY24 and 6.0% in FY25.

