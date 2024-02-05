

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk has agreed to acquire three fill-finish sites from Novo Holdings in connection with a transaction where Novo Holdings has agreed to acquire Catalent. Novo Nordisk will acquire the three manufacturing sites for an upfront payment of $11 billion. The three manufacturing sites are specialised in the sterile filling of drugs and located in Italy, Belgium and Indiana, US. The sites employ more than 3,000 people. The acquisition is projected to have a low single-digit negative impact on operating profit growth in both 2024 and 2025.



'The agreement to acquire the three Catalent manufacturing sites will enable us to serve significantly more people living with diabetes and obesity in the future,' said Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, president and chief executive officer at Novo Nordisk.



