

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) announced a definitive agreement to acquire J&J Worldwide Services, a provider of engineering services, base support operations and facilities maintenance for the U.S. federal government, from Arlington Capital Partners. The initial purchase price is $800 million in cash, plus a potential earn-out of up to $250 million, payable in 2027. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2024.



J&J primarily serves the U.S. Department of Defense through long-term contracts. It employs more than 3,300 people worldwide.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken