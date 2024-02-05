

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) announced the appointment of Chief Financial Officer and EVP Christopher Bohn to chief Operating Officer, effective February 1, 2024.



In this new role as COO and EVP, Bohn will oversee global manufacturing, distribution, sales, and supply chain, with a focus on the Company's clean energy projects.



Bohn has been with the company since 2009 and currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will also retain his duties related to strategic planning, business development, and investor relations.



The company stated that while transitioning to his new role, Bohn will continue to fulfill his responsibilities as chief financial officer until a permanent replacement is found. CF Industries has initiated an external search to fill this position.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken