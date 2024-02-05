Bacardi Limited: Talking Workplace Innovation With Bacardi

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Bacardi Limited:

More than 160 years since the company was founded on the Caribbean island of Cuba, Bacardi is still family owned. Best known for its eponymous rum brand, today the Bacardi portfolio of premium spirits also includes Bombay Sapphire gin, Grey Goose vodka and Patrón tequila. The company's 9,000 employees around the world are united by three cultural pillars, Fearless, Family and Founders, and refer to one another as 'Primos' (cousin in Spanish). Following the company's recent move to a new UK office in London, HR Business Partner, Laura Jenkins, and Off-Trade Director, Charlotte Rann share their insights into how the workspace and the company's 'Belonging at Bacardi' initiative are bringing positive change for Primos and the business as a whole.

