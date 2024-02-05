

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Fast food chain, McDonald's (MCD) announced that its St. Patrick Day-inspired Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available from Monday, at all participating locations across the nation for a limited time.



Shamrock shake, first introduced in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, artificially flavored minty green syrup, and whipped topping. It is priced around $3 to $4, depending on the size.



The green-tinted Shamrock shake is arriving early this year on February 5, unlike last year when it returned to the menu on February 20.



'Make your friends green with envy and snag one of these famously minty treats while supplies last,' McDonald's announced.



Also, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, introduced in February 2020 in honor of Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary, will return to the menu for a limited time. It is a mint-flavored twist on the classic McDonald's favorite, topped with crushed Oreos.



Last month, the food giant announced the arrival of a Double Big Mac to its menu for a limited time at the participating locations. The new menu addition 'is double the fun with four 100 percent all-beef patties. It's topped with pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, finely chopped onions, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and a slice of American cheese, all sandwiched between a fluffy sesame seed bun,' McDonald's said.



