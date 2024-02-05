

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jameson's Candy, a family-owned store that has been serving homemade candy in New Castle since 1945, has recently announced that it will soon be closing its doors after 79 years in business.



The shop, located at 3451 Wilmington Road in New Castle, has become a beloved local institution, known for its handmade chocolate treats, candy, and gifts.



While an exact date for the closure has not yet been announced, the company has revealed on its website and Facebook page that it will probably take place sometime over the summer.



For now, the store assures its loyal customers that they will be fully open and in production for the upcoming Easter season, meaning that they can still enjoy their favorite treats before the final goodbye. Its closure will undoubtedly leave a void in the hearts and taste buds of many New Castle residents.



