

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) said Monday that Gary Millerchip is stepping down as senior vice president and chief financial officer to assume an executive role at another public company.



Todd Foley, group vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer, has been appointed interim chief financial officer, effective today. The company will name a chief financial officer successor at a later date.



Since joining Kroger in 2001, he has served as assistant corporate controller, vice president and treasurer, and most recently as group vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer. He has been an architect of Kroger's financial strategy, including the company's current Leading with Fresh, Accelerating with Digital strategy.



