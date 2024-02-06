

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK), a German maker and retailer of personal-care products and pressure-sensitive adhesives, said that its Executive Board and Supervisory Board resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 April 2024 to increase the dividend and to distribute a dividend of 1.00 euros per dividend-bearing share for fiscal year 2023. The company had distributed a dividend of 0.70 euros per dividend-bearing share in previous fiscal years.



At the same time, the Executive Board has resolved - with the approval of the Supervisory Board - to buy back shares in the Company in an amount of up to 500 million euros. The share buyback program is expected to begin in May 2024 and to be completed until the end of 2024.



Beiersdorf said it will publish its financial results for fiscal year 2023 on 29 February 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken