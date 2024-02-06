

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals manufacturer CropEnergies AG (CE2.DE) plans to withdraw from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the course of the public delisting tender offer of Suedzucker to the shareholders of CropEnergies. Therefore, CropEnergies has submitted delisting application to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



CropEnergies said its shareholders can still accept Suedzucker's public delisting tender offer at 11.50 euros cash per share until 16 February 2024.



The delisting of the CropEnergies shares from the regulated market is expected to become effective after the expiry of the acceptance period of the public delisting tender offer by the end of February 2024.



