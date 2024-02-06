

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp. (WDC), a data storage solutions provider, announced Tuesday that its Japanese joint venture with Japan's memory solutions firm Kioxia Corp. has been approved to receive an up to 150 billion yen Government subsidy for Yokkaichi and Kitakami Plants.



The JV manufacturing facilities at Yokkaichi and Kitakami plants will get the subsidy, including facilities that will produce its latest generation of 3D flash memory based on the innovative wafer bonding technology and future generation advanced nodes.



The Japanese government grants subsidy under a designated program to facilitate corporate investment in cutting-edge semiconductor production facilities and securing stable production of semiconductors in Japan.



Previously, the joint venture manufacturing facility at Yokkaichi was approved to receive up to 92.9 billion yen subsidy from the Japanese government in 2022.



With their over 20-year joint venture partnership, the companies expect to continue to develop and produce cutting-edge flash memory at the Yokkaichi and Kitakami plants in Japan. In addition, the two companies will contribute to the development of semiconductor-related industries.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken