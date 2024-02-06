

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit fell 19 percent to 587 million euros from last year's 728 million euros.



Earnings per share dropped 18 percent to 0.44 euro from 0.55 euro a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share stood at 0.53 euro, compared to 0.64 euro last year.



Group revenue declined 6 percent to 3.70 billion euros from last year's 3.95 billion euros.



Segment Result Margin was 22.4 percent, down from 28.0 percent a year ago.



Looking ahead to the second quarter, Infineon expects to generate revenue of around 3.6 billion euros, and Segment Result Margin of about 18 percent.



Further, for fiscal 2024, the company trimmed its forecast noting that the market environment outside automotive remains weak.



Revenue is now expected to be around 16 billion euros plus or minus 500 million euros, down from previously expected 17 billion euros.



Compared with fiscal 2023, the expected revenue at the midpoint of the guidance of 16 billion euros corresponds to a decline of about 2 percent.



Segment result margin would be in the low to mid-twenties percentage range at the mid-point of the guided revenue range. adjusted gross margin should be in the low to mid-forties percentage range.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken