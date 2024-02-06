STRAX: Changes in the Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC) Bertil Villard has decided to resign as a Board member and as Chairman of STRAX AB. Bertil Villards ambition is to reduce a long-term high workload. Bertil Villard has been the Chairman of the Board in STRAX since it was listed in 2016, where he has contributed greatly to the company and guided the company through many delicate situations, especially recently during the last few years with great challenges for STRAX.

Ingvi Tyr Tomasson has been appointed the Chairman of the Board following the resignation of Bertil Villard. Ingvi Tyr Tomasson is the co-founder of STRAX and has served as a Board member since the company was founded in 1995. In addition to the Chairman, the Board consists of Anders Lönnqvist and Gudmundur Palmason.

The Nomination committee is working on the proposal for the Board composition to be elected at the AGM planned for May 2024.

Considering the current size of the business it is likely a three-person Board is a suitable size.

"Bertil has been a very valued Board member and Chairman in STRAX, and we are thankful for the time Bertil served on the Board," says Ingvi Tyr Tomasson, co-founder and Chairman of the Board of STRAX.

For further information please contact Ingvi Tyr Tomasson, Chairman of the Board and co-founder, STRAX AB, +354 698 2277.

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory brands and categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. Own brands are Clckr, Planet Buddies and Richmond Finch. Our brands reach a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand business. Today we have approximately 90 employees in 6 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Divested own brands consist of Urbanista and Gear4.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

Changes in the Board of Directors

