

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic Plc (FTC.L), a maker of products for the aerospace, defense, telecom, and others, reported Tuesday that its first-half loss was 0.5 million pounds, compared to profit of 0.5 million pounds a year ago.



Loss per share was 0.24 pence, compared to profit of 0.21 pence last year.



Adjusted EBITDA dropped to 0.2 million pounds from prior year's 1.0 million pounds. Revenue, however, grew to 8.5 million pounds from 8.4 million pounds last year.



Looking ahead, the company projects revenue and profit to be ahead of market expectations for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken