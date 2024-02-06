

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in December as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 275 million in December from EUR 469 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports dropped 16.6 percent year-on-year in December, and imports plunged by 18.2 percent.



Shipments to the EU member countries declined 17.0 percent annually in December, and imports from those nations slumped 21.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to countries outside the EU decreased 15.6 percent, and imports from those countries slid by 13.5 percent.



The trade balance for the whole year 2023 was a surplus of EUR 45 million versus a shortfall of EUR 10.6 billion in 2022.



