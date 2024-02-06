

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday after BP Plc unveiled more share buybacks and announced plans to boost shareholder returns.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 50 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,663, snapping a four-day losing streak.



Oil giant BP soared 5.8 percent after the oil giant reported its second-highest annual profit in more than decade and announced a $1.75bn share buyback.



Filtronic jumped around 6 percent. The maker of products for the aerospace, defines, telecom, and others projected revenue and profit to be ahead of market expectations for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.



Banking group Virgin Money UK added 1.3 percent after delivering Q1 results in line with the guidance.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken