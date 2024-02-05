Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Nach spektakulärer Übernahme vom laufenden Elektroboom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RGKJ | ISIN: US4655621062 | Ticker-Symbol: BVXB
Tradegate
05.02.24
09:30 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,100
-1,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1006,25011:38
6,1006,20011:39
PR Newswire
05.02.2024 | 23:36
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Itaú Unibanco - Material Fact: Projections 2024

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions in Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404/76 and in Resolution No. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), informs its stockholders and the market in general that it released as of this date its projections for the year 2024 in accordance with item 3 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.

2024 Guidance

Consolidated

Growth on a comparable basis4

Total credit portfolio¹

growth between
6.5% and 9.5%


Financial margin with clients

growth between
4.5% and 7.5%

growth between
5.5% and 8.5%

Financial margin with the market

between
R$3.0 bn and R$5.0 bn


Cost of credit²

between
R$33.5 bn and R$36.5 bn


Commissions and fees and results
from insurance operations³

growth between
5.0% and 8.0%

growth between
5.5% and 8.5%

Non interest expenses5

growth between
4.0% and 7.0%

growth between
5.0% and 8.0%

Effective tax rate

between
29.5% and 31.5%


(1) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (2) Composed of results from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (3) Commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses; (4) Considers pro forma adjustments in 2023 of the sale of Banco Itaú Argentina; (5) Core expenses below inflation.

It is worth mentioning that the Company considers, for business management purposes, a cost of capital of approximately 13.75% p.y.

Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Contacto:
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.