

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $172 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $2.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $4.16 billion from $3.80 billion last year.



Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $172 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.16 Bln vs. $3.80 Bln last year.



