

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $266 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $149 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.4% to $2.12 billion from $1.51 billion last year.



Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $266 Mln. vs. $149 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.12 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.



