

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR), a manufacturer of batteries, Tuesday reported lower earnings and revenue for the first quarter, than the same period last year. However, earnings surpassed the Street view.



The company said its battery business was hurt by volume declines of about 7 percent particularly due to earlier holiday orders. Earnings were also hurt by higher selling, general, and administrative expenses.



Further, the company provided its guidance for the second quarter while maintaining outlook for fiscal 2024.



Quarterly earnings dropped to $1.9 million or $0.03 per share from $49 million or $0.68 per share in the last year, on currency exchanges losses in Argentina due to economic reform. Selling and general administrative expenses increased to $128.1 million from $120.4 million, last year.



Excluding items, earnings were $42.5 million or $0.59 per share compared with $51.8 million or $0.72 per share in the previous year.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenue declined to $716.6 million from $765.1 million in the prior year. Organically revenue decreased by 7.4 percent.



Looking ahead to the next quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.65 to $0.70, with organic revenue to be down 2 percent to 3 percent.



The Street view for earnings per share is $0.71.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.10 to $3.30 and organic revenue to be flat to down low single digits.



Analysts' estimate $3.21 in earnings per share.



On Monday, Energizer shares closed at $31.07, down 2.36% on the New York Stock Exchange.



