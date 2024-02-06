

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Department officials held a meeting with maritime labor organizations and U.S. flag shipping companies to discuss the ongoing situation in the southern Red Sea and western Gulf of Aden and its impact on shipping and the freedom of navigation in the region.



Buttigieg assured the mariners that their safety is the Department's top priority and that national security officials continue to closely monitor attacks on merchant vessels in close coordination with the White House and interagency partners.



The Maritime Administration was keeping a close eye on impacts to U.S. Flag vessels and mariners and coordinating closely with U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) and the Department of Defense, as well as with the Federal Maritime Commission on shipping impacts.



Secretary Buttigieg expressed his gratitude to mariners for their bravery and work moving goods across one of the most dangerous waterways in the world.



U.S. carriers - which included participants in the Maritime Security Program, Tanker Security Program, and Cable Security Fleet - voiced that the safety of their crews remains their priority. Industry participants stated that communication and support from the U.S. government regarding the situation has been strong. Labor organizations expressed that communication and information is key for mariners during security situations that they have been frequently facing.



Participants expressed appreciation for the Maritime Administration for its continued advocacy for U.S. flag carriers.



Both labor and industry stakeholders shared recommendations and feedback with DOT officials for the interagency to ensure future communication is ongoing and open where possible, secure where needed, and ensures the safety of mariners.



The meeting took place in the context of a comprehensive U.S. government effort to protect freedom of navigation and ensure resilient global supply chains by responding decisively to Houthi rebels' escalating attacks against commercial vessels. President Biden has made clear that he will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect mariners and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.



DOT said it has been engaged in frequent communication with U.S. flagged carriers, merchant mariners, labor, ports, retailers, railroads, and more supply chain stakeholders about ongoing challenges in the Red Sea.



The Houthis have conducted more than thirty attacks on international and commercial vessels in the Red Sea since mid-November, significantly disrupting the free flow of commerce and navigational rights in one of the world's most vital waterways.



The Red Sea is an artery for nearly 15 per cent of global seaborne trade, including eight per cent of the world's grain trade, 12 per cent of seaborne-traded oil, and eight per cent of global liquefied natural gas.



The risky situation in the trade route has forced more than 14 shipping companies to suspend Red Sea operations, severely impacting global commerce and the economies of Egypt and Jordan.



U.S. military and merchant vessels have faced persistent threats from Houthi missiles and UAVs.



U.S. forces, with support from other countries, have been consistently carrying out air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response.



The strikes targeted sites associated with the Houthis' deeply buried weapons storage facilities; missile systems and launchers; air defense systems; and radars, according to the Pentagon.



