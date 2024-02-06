

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), Tuesday announced that the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its new IntelliVue patient monitor software, which could enhance and change the soundscape in healthcare facilities across the world.



The latest software offers soft alarm tones, adjustable alarm intervals, and a soothing yet impactful set of alarm tones, which could reduce the patient monitoring sound noise by up to 66 percent, the company stated.



The healthcare company along with SenSound, a sound design group, had worked together on this software to provide a healing environment for both patients and hospital staff.



Currently, Philips's stock is trading at $21, up 0.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken