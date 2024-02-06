Digital Turbine, Inc.: Digital Turbine and ONE Store Announce Strategic Partnership

The partnership will immediately bring DT's SingleTap® capabilities to over 40 million ONE Store enabled devices in Korea with expansion planned into additional markets in the near future

AUSTIN, Texas and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Store, Korea's second-largest app market outperforming most global competitors, and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership to elevate the mobile experience in the highly sought after Korean App Market, intending to expand to additional markets globally. The collaboration brings together the companies' unique capabilities to revolutionize the user experience and unlock new growth opportunities for mobile operators and app developers.

As part of the strategic partnership, Digital Turbine will invest ten million dollars in ONE Store, and will embed its innovative SingleTap® technology across ONE Store's footprint of 40+ million devices in South Korea . App Developers distributing their apps through ONE Store's leading application marketplace will benefit from an optimized app install journey and best-in-class conversion rates - while ONE Store users enjoy a seamless app install experience from any ad placement.

ONE Store's unique position as the world's leading alternative app store complements Digital Turbine's suite of app distribution and monetization solutions, creating a holistic offering for app developers to grow their business beyond the incumbent app stores. The partnership will launch in South Korea, the 4th largest market globally in terms of consumer in-app spend, and the companies are jointly looking to expand their unique combined capabilities to additional key markets in the near future.

"We're excited to partner with ONE Store, trailblazers in alternative app markets reaching tens of millions of users." Said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. "This partnership will bring DT's unique technology to tens of millions of users and hundreds of app developers in Korea. We look forward to building on our partnership with ONE Store in Korea into other parts of the world such as the EU with the pending implementation of the Digital Markets Act next month."

"Digital Turbine's investment offers a great opportunity for ONE Store to work with an outstanding partner in expanding into global markets," said Peter Chun, CEO of ONE Store. "We will go beyond being Korea's leading app market to grow into a global player."

About ONE Store

ONE Store is Korea's leading app market, offering a diverse range of digital content including games, apps, and multimedia content. Building on over 10 years of successful app market experience and technology, ONE Store is now venturing into the global market. The major shareholders of ONE Store include SK Square, Naver, Microsoft, Krafton, KT, and LGU+

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization - connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. https://www.digitalturbine.com

