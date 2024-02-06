CYIOS Corp Partners with Intent Sciences to Drive Branding, SEO, and GTM Strategies for Its Carbon Offset Platform, Carboncred: Targeting the Global Carbon Offsets Market

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / CYIOS Corp (OTC PINK:CYIO), a publicly traded holding company, is very pleased to announce its collaboration with INTENT SCIENCES, a top-rated digital marketing agency specializing in GTM, SEO, and more.

INTENT SCIENCES will support CYIOS Corp in brand building, SEO, social media, PR, and comprehensive go-to-market (GTM) strategies. With the initial workload nearly completed, CYIOS expects to rollout a totally revamped and updated carbon offsets platform, CarbonCred, this month. The Company also expects to announce new partnerships with carbon offset projects based in the United States furthering its mission of driving growth, sustainability, and an increased adoption of carbon offsets globally.

John O'Shea, Chairman at CYIOS commented, "This collaboration aims to enhance CarbonCred's digital presence, brand reach, and impact in the carbon offsets market, while promoting sustainable practices and carbon neutrality initiatives globally through the purchase of carbon offsets that support carbon removal projects. The work being completed encompasses various areas, including branding, search engine optimization (SEO), public relations (PR), social media management, and global go-to-market (GTM) strategies. In addition, an emphasis will be placed on building awareness and education of the solution that CYIOS carbon offset platform CarbonCred addresses, as well driving marketing to support building market share within the global carbon offset market. Over the next couple weeks, we look forward to launching the new and improved platform, as developed by Intent Sciences, as well as announcing partnerships with new and exciting verified carbon offset projects based in the US later this month."

According to this Statista report, in 2023, the global carbon offset/carbon credit market was valued at $414.8 billion USD. However, the fast-growing global carbon offset/carbon credit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028 and reach a value of $1.6 trillion USD in the coming years. This immense growth will be driven by the world's collective aim of reaching net-zero emissions with increased investments in carbon capture technologies.

INTENT SCIENCES, well-known for delivering exceptional growth results, will contribute its proven track record of delivering growth rates ranging from 45% to over 30,000% within days to two years of execution. With over 20 years of experience, INTENT SCIENCES has successfully served dozens of global startups, enterprises, pre-IPO companies, and Fortune 1000 brands drive over $4 billion in new business opportunities with over $1 billion in new revenue attributed to their growth marketing results.

Michael Balducci, the Founder & CEO at INTENT SCIENCES commented, "I am very excited to work closely with CYIOS leadership to build and grow the CarbonCred brand online and into a category leader in the carbon offsets space globally. I strongly believe CarbonCred offers the easiest, low-effort solution for businesses and consumers to reduce their carbon footprint by purchasing carbon offsets online through CarbonCred's marketplace. There is an enormous amount of search demand for carbon offset solutions by forward-thinking businesses and individuals in the U.S. and around the world who really want to make a material difference, and we are deeply focused on connecting their intent to offset their carbon emissions with CarbonCred over the coming months and years."

The company's management and partners believe CYIOS has built an interesting model around this business. "We strongly believe the monthly subscription model offers a unique way for corporate customers and individual consumers to access a platform that enables a path to get as close to carbon neutral as possible. This approach also allows the company to build a scalable, recurring revenue model through affordable monthly contributions into verified carbon offset projects," John O'Shea concluded.

CYIOS encourages shareholders, partners, businesses, and consumers to contact us about any questions and/or purchasing carbon offsets for their business, family, or individually to offset their carbon emissions this year. Updates will be forthcoming.

CYIOS CONTACT INFORMATION

Public and Investor Relations: admin@cyioscorporation.com

Investors are encouraged to follow CYIOS at: ??https://twitter.com/cyioscorp

About CYIOS Corp

CYIOS Corporation (CYIO) is a publicly traded holding company with numerous subsidiary businesses including; CarbonCred.io. Furthermore, the company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model. For more information, please visit: CYIOScorporation.com

About CarbonCred:

CarbonCred is a subscription-based carbon offsets marketplace that empowers businesses and individuals to go carbon neutral by offsetting their carbon emissions and supporting carbon removal projects in the U.S. and around the world. The carbon offsets marketplace can be found here: CarbonCred.io or email us at: support@carboncred.io

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified using words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

