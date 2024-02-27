CYIOS Corp. Shareholder Update: New Carboncred Carbon Offsetting Platform Launch, Supply Partner Offset Projects, and More

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / CYIOS Corp (OTC PINK:CYIO), a publicly traded holding company is pleased to provide the following shareholder update.

Today, the company is very pleased to announce the release of its completely revamped and updated carbon offset platform, CarbonCred, a subscription based carbon offset marketplace that empowers businesses and individuals to quickly and easily offset their carbon footprint by supporting carbon neutrality projects in the US and around the world.

John O'Shea, CYIOS Corp Chairman commented, "We have been super busy since the beginning of the New Year and have been laser focused on executing on new business development as well as identifying acquisition opportunities that could add immediate and long-term shareholder value via acquiring an established business. We have made significant strides towards that end and I believe we are on a path towards closing a transaction that would have the potential to increase shareholder value quite substantially. We look forward to providing additional updates soon when they are ready to be announced."

With the new caboncred.io launched, CYIOS leadership will continue working closely with digital marketing partner, INTENT SCIENCES with thorough GTM strategies in order to build brand awareness and to help grow the business online via SEO, social media, PR and media coverage over the next several months.

The company is especially excited to be partnering with a tier-1 US carbon offset project that has recently launched as an independently validated and verified project on the American Carbon Registry (ACR). The is looking forward to launching this project on CarbonCred shortly and offering multiple subscription options to our US friends, colleagues, business associates, investors and related parties who have expressed strong interest in backing verified US carbon offset projects like this. Additional details in regards to this partnership will be coming soon.

Mr. John O'Shea continued, "What differentiates our platform apart from others are two main factors. First, we offer a very simple user interface allowing access to purchase carbon offsets via our unique monthly subscription offerings that vary depending on whether you're an individual, family or enterprise. Pick the monthly subscription plan that provides coverage of your particular carbon offset needs towards becoming carbon neutral. Second, all current and future projects on CarbonCred are categorized as "VERIFIED." What that means is that each project has been independently verified by recognized leaders in the field such as Verra or American Carbon Registry. Why is that important? For example, the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program stands as the most widely employed greenhouse gas (GHG) crediting initiative globally. Its mission is to channel financing towards endeavors that diminish and eliminate emissions, enhance livelihoods, and safeguard the environment. VCS projects have successfully reduced or eliminated over one billion tons of carbon and other GHG emissions, making a significant impact on the atmosphere. By combining scientific rigor and transparency with inventive thinking, the VCS Program consistently attracts new projects, organizations, and individuals to both the voluntary carbon market and an increasing number of compliance markets. It instills the necessary confidence in participants, fostering their active involvement in these efforts."

The global carbon offset/carbon credit market was valued at $414.8 billion USD in 2023. Furthermore, this fast-growing global carbon offset/carbon credit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028 and reach a value of $1.6 trillion USD in the coming years. This immense growth will be driven by the world's collective aim of reaching net-zero emissions with increased investments into innovative carbon capture, reduction, and removal technologies.

"The team at CarbonCred is deeply committed to becoming a category leader in the carbon offsets global marketplace by helping businesses and consumers quickly and easily purchase carbon offsets from verified carbon offsetting projects at scale in 2024. Our team is working hard to onboard several new tier-1 carbon offsetting projects and we are optimistic about the future of this new and improved business moving forward." said CarbonCred Chairman, John O'Shea.

For more information, please visit: CarbonCred.io

Businesses, consumers, and investors are encouraged to follow CarbonCred updates here: https://twitter.com/CarbonCredio

Or email us at support@carboncred.io

CONTACT INFORMATION

Public and Investor Relations: admin@cyioscorporation.com

Investors are encouraged to follow CYIOS using: www.twitter.com/cyioscorp

