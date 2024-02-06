

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft is making groundbreaking advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the way news is reported.



The tech giant is collaborating with a range of news organizations to introduce generative AI technology by offering journalists AI-powered tools aimed at enhancing news coverage.



One of the notable collaborations is with Semafor, a news startup established by former BuzzFeed editor-in-chief, Ben Smith. Semafor will create a feed named 'Signals,' which will be sponsored by Microsoft with a significant investment to highlight breaking news and analysis through approximately a dozen daily posts.



All articles will be written by journalists, with AI serving as a research tool. Semafor's team will employ AI tools to promptly locate breaking event reports from various news sources worldwide in multiple languages, with journalists providing context and summarizing different perspectives.



Noreen Gillespie, a former AP journalist, who is now with Microsoft, emphasized the importance of journalists embracing these tools to remain relevant in the industry.



Microsoft has also revealed partnerships with the Craig Newmark School of Journalism, the GroundTruth Project, the Online News Association, and other journalism organizations.



The company stated that its goal is to assist newsrooms, universities, journalists, and industry groups in utilizing AI to expand audiences, streamline newsroom tasks, and establish sustainable business operations.



