BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $134 million, or $0.092 per share. This compares with $459 million, or $0.307 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.7% to $3.25 billion from $3.64 billion last year.
Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $134 Mln. vs. $459 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.092 vs. $0.307 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.25 Bln vs. $3.64 Bln last year.
