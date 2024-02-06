

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.8 million or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $43.4 million or $0.13 per share last year.



Funds from operations for the quarter was $218.9 million or $0.61 per share, compared to $196.7 million or $0.56 per share last year.



FFOA for the quarter was $223.8 million or $0.63 per share, compared to $213.2 million or $0.61 per share last year. AFFO was $0.54 per share, compared to $0.53 per share last year.



Revenues for the fourth quarter rose to $413.3 million from $399.7 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter on revenues of $409.8 million for the quarter.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken