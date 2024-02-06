BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $98 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $89 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $127 million or $0.55 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $509 million from $498 million last year.
Qiagen NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $98 Mln. vs. $89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $509 Mln vs. $498 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: at least $0.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: at least $455 mln
