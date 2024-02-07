

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - Toppan Photomask said that it has reached a joint research and development agreement with IBM related to the 2 nanometer or nm logic semiconductor node, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. The agreement also includes High-NA EUV photomask development capability on next-generation semiconductors.



Under the agreement, IBM and Toppan Photomask intend to collaborate over a five-year period, commencing in the first quarter 2024, to enhance photomask capability at the Albany NanoTech Complex in Albany, NY, USA, and Toppan Photomask's Asaka Plant in Niiza, Japan.



