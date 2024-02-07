

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Calibr-Skaggs Institute for Innovative Medicines, the nonprofit drug development division of Scripps Research, said that AbbVie (ABBV) has expanded its collaboration to further explore Calibr-Skaggs' switchable CAR-T or sCAR-T platform in solid tumor indications and autoimmune diseases.



As per the terms of the license deal, AbbVie will pay Calibr-Skaggs an upfront license fee and maintain exclusive access to Calibr-Skaggs' switchable CAR-T platform for a term of up to five years.



AbbVie also has the option to license existing Calibr-Skaggs cell therapy programs under development for hematological and solid tumors, including Calibr-Skaggs' lead program and will have the option to explore the applicability of sCAR-Ts in autoimmune diseases. Calibr-Skaggs is eligible to receive success-based milestone payments and royalties.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken