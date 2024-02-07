

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY), an internet service provider, on Wednesday reported a rise in net profit for the nine-month period, amidst an improvement in revenue, supported by an increase in revenue from almost all segments.



In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For the 9-month period, IIJIY reported a net income of 13.137 billion yen or 72.72 yen share, compared with 12.969 billion yen or 70.79 yen per share, reported for the same period previous year.



Pre-tax income was at 19.645 billion yen as against last year's 19.018 billion yen.



Operating income climbed to 20.280 billion yen from previous year's 18.790 billion yen.



Total revenue stood at 201.098 billion yen, higher than 185.339 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company still expects to post a net profit of 20.720 billion yen or 116.82 yen per basic share, a growth of 9.9 percent from last year.



IIJIY continues to project an operating income of 31.500 billion yen, up 15.7 percent from 2022.



The company aims to record revenue of 286 billion yen, a growth of 13.2 percent from the prior year.



For full year, the company intends to pay a total dividend of 34.36 yen per share, which includes a year-end dividend of 17.18 yen per share.



