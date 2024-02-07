

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production posted a sharper-than-expected decline in December, data from Destatis revealed on Wednesday.



Industrial output dropped 1.6 percent on month, bigger than the revised 0.2 percent fall in November and also economists' forecast of 0.4 percent decrease.



The production of intermediate goods slid 5.2 percent and that of consumer goods by 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, capital goods production rose by 1.3 percent, data showed.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production decreased 1.5 percent from November.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production softened to 3.0 percent from 4.3 percent in November.



In 2023, industrial production decreased 1.5 percent from the previous year.



