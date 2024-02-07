

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L) reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 74.5 million pounds from 53.8 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share increased by 39% to 8.5 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 42.6 million pounds, 33% lower from last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were 27% lower at 5.7 pence.



For the six months period ended 31 December 2023, net revenue was 94.5 million pounds compared to 110.3 million pounds, previous year. On an adjusted basis, excluding FX translation effects, net revenue fell by 13% to 93.4 million pounds.



